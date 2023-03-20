China's air passenger numbers up 38% Y/Y in Feb
20-03-2023
China's air passenger numbers rose 38% in February from a year earlier, the aviation regulator said on Monday.
The Civil Aviation Administration of China said a total of 43.2 million air passenger trips were recorded last month.
