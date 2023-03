BRIEF-Canada's Financial Regulator Reinforces Guidance On Additional Tier 1 And Tier 2 Capital Instruments

* CANADA'S OSFI REINFORCES GUIDANCE ON ADDITIONAL TIER 1 AND TIER 2 CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS - STATEMENT

* CANADA'S OSFI - IF A DEPOSIT-TAKING BANK REACHES THE POINT OF NON-VIABILITY, OSFI'S CAPITAL GUIDELINES REQUIRE ADDITIONAL TIER 1 AND TIER 2 CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS TO BE CONVERTED INTO COMMON SHARES IN A MANNER THAT RESPECTS THE HIERARCHY OF CLAIMS IN LIQUIDATION * CANADA'S OSFI - ADDITIONAL TIER 1 AND TIER 2 INSTRUMENTS ARE AND WILL REMAIN AN IMPORTANT COMPONENT OF THE CAPITAL STRUCTURE OF CANADIAN DEPOSIT-TAKING BANKS Source text: https://bit.ly/3Lx3msO

