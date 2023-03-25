Employment of Candidates Without Work Experience And With Experience in the IT Industry: Pros And Cons

HR professionals strive to hire the best candidates. The employer is more likely to approve the candidate with the most relevant experience. Nevertheless, in the IT industry, it is quite difficult to find an experienced specialist, but there are a lot of beginners. Many companies are looking for IT talents, including CTOs, CIOs, and developers in Slovakia, Poland, and Romania. However, without knowledge, all attempts are futile. In some cases, there is even a choice between hiring inexperienced or experienced employees. For some businesses, this option is really worth considering. In this article, we will look at the pros and cons of hiring workers with knowledge and without it.

Experience VS Potential

Employees who have an interesting CV can offer not only their knowledge but also excellent practical skills. However, the downside to hiring these employees is that they can "do what they used to do" instead of spending time learning about your company's processes. This means that they will need to let go of old habits and learn how to complete tasks the way your company prefers.

An employee without work experience is easier to teach from scratch to perform tasks, taking into account all the processes or procedures established in your organization. It is much more difficult to retrain an experienced employee to do a certain task in other ways than what he is used to doing.

And now let's briefly try to determine the advantages and disadvantages of employment, for both experienced and inexperienced employees.

Pros and Cons of Hiring Inexperienced Staff

Choosing between an experienced and inexperienced employee can be compared to choosing between buying a pre-configured computer, already equipped with technology and software, or buying a completely new one that you need to turn into a working tool. The pre-configured computer (experienced) has everything you need, but it also comes with third-party software that you may need to edit or remove.

On the other hand, there is a custom-built computer (inexperienced employee) that can be equated with a "blank slate". You have to put in the time and effort to customize and turn it into what you need. So let's go over the pros and cons so you can make the right choice.

Pros:

they are passionate about their work (they work hard to impress management and the team);

they have high productivity and versatility, they use new and improved methods of doing work;

inexperienced employees are easy to manage because they are genuine about their work;

employees are willing to take on more work responsibilities for moderate pay in order to gain recognition and experience.

Cons:

lack of stability (in most cases, such employees take up work without a clear vision and are ready to move to companies that offer better opportunities);

employees lack the skills to perform a particular task with the help of special software;

employees can not cope with the pressure at work, as well as allocate time wisely in order to achieve all goals efficiently and on time.

Pros and Cons of Hiring Experienced Staff

One of the main benefits of hiring experienced employees is that you don't have to start from scratch. After all, an experienced and reliable specialist can take up the task with little or no training. They often have good communication and leadership skills and can carry out assigned tasks effectively.

Pros:

they know their business well and are also experienced in dealing with work-related problems and obstacles;

an experienced employee knows how to effectively use the tools or software needed to get the job done;

they know the value of their work;

an experienced employee handles pressure at work well based on previous experience.

Cons:

employees tend to resist control and management;

they have a rational solution for work issues;

they require good remuneration, so they may not be profitable for the company;

they tend to use only proven methods that have shown results, so they may resist new ways of doing things.

A common problem for companies is that there is a team, but the tasks set cannot be implemented. What is the snag? Among the most common problems are irrational equipment and not a systematic approach.

Before embarking on the search for new employees, it is important for the owner of the company to have a complete picture in front of him:

how much work needs to be done;

what vacancy needs to be filled;

whether one employee can cope with the task;

whether it is possible to redistribute tasks to the existing staff.

With the last point, you should be more careful. Sometimes, trying to save on new staff, management loads the team with different tasks. As a result, employees are dispersed and unable to do their job well due to multitasking. It is important that each specialist perform current work processes, and use the remaining free time to generate new ideas, create creatives, or study.

An effective way to organize a productive atmosphere in the company and attract an executive employee to the team is a recruiting agency that specializes exclusively in recruiting employees for the IT sector. The advantage of hiring with the help of a recruiting agency is that you have a chance to attract a really talented specialist with new ideas for the project since agencies have the knowledge of how to engage an employee in changing his job.

Final Thoughts

The process of recruiting employees for the IT sector should be taken seriously, taking into account all aspects and capabilities of the business. Both experienced and inexperienced employees have their pros and cons. We recommend that you contact Alcor for assistance with this question. This is an international recruiting agency that specializes in finding employees for IT companies from Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and other countries. The company has access to over 600,000 talented and promising IT employees. With its help, you will surely find the perfect employee for your niche.

