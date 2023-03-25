Left Menu

PM inaugurates new Metro line in Bengaluru

Out of the 15.81 km extension under construction, the 13.71 km section from K R Puram to Whitefield was inaugurated on Saturday, they said, adding it would cut down journey time on this route by 40 per cent and reduce road traffic congestion.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-03-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 13:43 IST
PM inaugurates new Metro line in Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Rs 4,249 crore, 13.71 km Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line here which comprises 12 stations.

Officials said this section is the eastern extension to the operational East-West Corridor (Purple Line) from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield Station. Out of the 15.81 km extension under construction, the 13.71 km section from K R Puram to Whitefield was inaugurated on Saturday, they said, adding it would cut down journey time on this route by 40 percent and reduce road traffic congestion. The new line of Bengaluru Metro is beneficial for five lahks to six lakh Bengalurians serving in information technology parks, export promotion industrial areas, malls, hospitals, and several Fortune 500 companies, it was noted.

This route will be operated with five trains each having six coaches bought from BEML Limited, they said adding, more trains will be kept as backup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

