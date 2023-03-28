Left Menu

OneWeb-Eutelsat set for secondary London listing - The Times

A secondary listing was a commitment negotiated by ministers as part of plans for OneWeb to merge with Eutelsat, the newspaper reported, quoting Indian billionaire investor and OneWeb's executive chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal. The companies had announced a deal to merge last year, when OneWeb was valued at $3.4 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 04:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 04:49 IST
OneWeb-Eutelsat set for secondary London listing - The Times

A combined company of London's OneWeb and French satellite firm Eutelsat Communications SA is set to list on the London Stock Exchange this year, a move that could help recover Britain's status as a hotspot for tech listings, The Times reported on Tuesday. A secondary listing was a commitment negotiated by ministers as part of plans for OneWeb to merge with Eutelsat, the newspaper reported, quoting Indian billionaire investor and OneWeb's executive chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal.

The companies had announced a deal to merge last year, when OneWeb was valued at $3.4 billion. London is facing the risk of losing its appeal for stock-market listings. Earlier this month, UK chip designer Arm announced its decision to list only in New York, triggering calls for faster reforms to help the capital's financial district compete better in global tech listings.

Eutelsat and OneWeb did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023