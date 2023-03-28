Carriageway at Ram Bagh Road Y-point shut for fortnight, police issue traffic advisory

Traffic restrictions have been imposed after a carriageway at the Y-point on Ram Bagh Road was closed for nearly a fortnight for trenching work being carried out by the MCD, officials said on Tuesday. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to inform commuters that one carriageway from the Y-point to Azad Market will remain closed till April 10 for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) trenching work. Commuters have been advised to avoid the roads and stretches mentioned till the date specified. Restrictions, regulations and diversions may accordingly be imposed on certain roads and stretches, traffic officials said. Commuters going to Azad Market have been asked to leave with sufficient time to accommodate possible delays, they said. ''The commuters coming from Partap Nagar and Shastri Nagar side towards Azad Market will use Roshanara Road to reach their destination,'' the advisory stated.

