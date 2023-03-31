Left Menu

Rio Tinto boosts FTSE 100, worries of recession fade

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto rose 0.9% after signing a joint venture with Canada's First Quantum Minerals Ltd to develop the La Granja copper project in Peru. Industrial metals miners housing Rio Tinto added 0.3% by 0721 GMT.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 13:00 IST
Rio Tinto boosts FTSE 100, worries of recession fade
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 inched up on Friday as miner Rio Tinto rose after signing a partnership to develop a copper project, while relief that the domestic economy avoided a recession last year also aided sentiment.

Data by the Office for National Statistics showed UK's economy grew in the fourth quarter as the country narrowly avoided a recession. Economic output increased 0.1% in the October to December period, while it was expected that the economy would not show any growth. Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto rose 0.9% after signing a joint venture with Canada's First Quantum Minerals Ltd to develop the La Granja copper project in Peru.

Industrial metals miners housing Rio Tinto added 0.3% by 0721 GMT. The commodity heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.1%, while the FTSE 250 was flat.

Ocado Group Plc won a High Court legal action brought by Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore after the judge dismissed its patent infringement claims, sending shares of the online supermarket group up 1.8%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States
4
Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023