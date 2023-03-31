Golden Tulip successfully launched the Indian edition of 'Club Des Chef'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI/PNN): Golden Tulip, a Louvre Hotel Group's brand, operated by Sarovar Hotels debuted its most acclaimed international culinary event, "Club Des Chefs," on March 29th, 30th and 31st in India. The event was successfully held at Mumbai's Hotel Marine Plaza, a Sarovar Premiere Hotel. Chefs from France, the Middle East and Indonesia participated in the India edition of "Club Des Chefs" along with Indian Chefs. The celebrated guest for the occasion was Philippe Renard, French Culinary Ambassador, Louvre Hotels Group and President of the famous association "Chefs De France".

At the event, Chef Agus Susanto and Chef Rahmad Pambudi magically produced signature Indonesian dishes Vegetable Gado- Gado and Lemongrass & Galangal flavoured Lamb Stew. Chefs of France Repetto Cyrille, Saunier Matthieu, prepared Bouillabaisse; Candied lamb with Sweet Potato; and Creme Brulee. Tunisian Chef Mohamed Sami Ben Chagra served Octopus Salad; Harissa marinated lamb shank with cous- cous, Pan seared fish with Vegetables and cumin flavoured tomato sauce; and Mini brik. These talented chefs used local ingredients and chefs from Sarovar and Golden Tulip were partnered in the journey.

"India is a nation with a rich culinary diversity and is the origin of many different tastes, spices, and ingredients. The Club des Chefs India Edition is a unique culinary event for guests as well as a chance for international chefs to experiment and learn about the enormous variety of flavours and ingredients India has to offer.'' Said Ajay Bakaya, Managing Director, Sarovar Hotels. "Golden Tulip is well known for setting high standards for food and drink and for pursuing creative culinary endeavours around the world. India is known as the "Spice Bowl of the World" because of the long history of spices. We are delighted to expand Club Des Chef in the Indian market." said Mathieu Rouri, Vice President International Operations, Louvre Hotels Group.

Club Des Chef has emerged as a testament to Golden Tulip brands, which have continued to excel in the F&B sector through constant modern innovation, new concept development, and a desire to constantly adapt to local culture, flavours, and preferences. Golden Tulip

The Golden Tulip hotel chain was founded in the early 60s with the opening of the first Golden Tulip hotels in the Netherlands. It went on to experience constant growth, expanding throughout the world while striving to remain attentive to changes in customer needs and demands. Today a part of Louvre Hotels Group, the brand boasts over 190 high-end hotels in 44 countries. Each hotel is committed to high-quality standards infused with the personality of its manager and steeped in local culture. The Golden Tulip hotels have a lighthearted outlook on life, work and travel. Adapted to the lifestyles of today's business travellers, these hotels invite clients to combine business and pleasure, enabling them to experience and share unique, fun-filled moments and memories. Louvre Hotels Group

Ever since it was founded in 1976 by the Taittinger family, the Louvre Hotels Group has been experiencing continual growth. Starting out as a French business, the company has gradually extended beyond the country's borders, as it did in 2009 after its merger with Golden Tulip Hospitality and its substantial portfolio of hotels across the world. More recently, the addition of the Indian Hotel Group Sarovar Hotels to our brand portfolio was a turning point in our development. Today we are particularly proud to be the 2nd largest European group: Louvre Hotels Group has a network of more than 1,700 hotels, from 1 to 5 stars, in 60 countries across the world! SAROVAR HOTELS PVT. LTD.

Across India and Beyond... Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. is a leading hotel management company and one of the fastest-growing chains of hotels in India. Headed by a team of industry veterans, the Company manages over 100 operational hotels in 70+ destinations in India and overseas, under Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico, Hometel, and Golden Tulip brands. The brands cover the 3, 4, and 5-star spectrum. Sarovar Hotels also operates a Corporate Hospitality Services division with the management of services at various prestigious Business Schools. With 12 regional sales & reservations offices located across India, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts is one of the largest and most diverse hotel management companies in the country today. Sarovar Hotels is part of Paris's headquartered Groupe Du Louvre, a major player in the global hospitality industry, with a portfolio that now includes 1700 hotels in 60 countries. Sarovar operates a full hotel offering, spanning 3 to 5 stars, with Groupe Du Louvre's historic brands (Golden Tulip, Royal Tulip, Tulip Inn) along with Sarovar brands.

