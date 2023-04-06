Bus crash in Wyoming snowstorm injures 11 farm workers
Wyoming road early on Wednesday, sending 11 people to a hospital with injuries.
Forty people were on the bus when it crashed on an Interstate 25 service road south of Wheatland, a town about 170 miles (270 kilometers) north of Denver, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a statement.
A powerful snowstorm had closed highways throughout eastern and southern Wyoming and made other routes treacherous.
The coach bus failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road and overturned, according to the Highway Patrol.
Emergency crews took the uninjured passengers to a local fire training center and were arranging food and lodging. The 55-year-old driver, a man from Texas, was unhurt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wheatland
- Denver
- Wyoming
- Texas
- Interstate 25
ALSO READ
Denver school shooting leaves two staffers wounded, suspect at large
Police: Boy shoots 2 administrators at Denver high school
Student accused of shooting two faculty members in Denver found dead
Body found near Denver high school shooting suspect's car
UPDATE 1-Denver police search for student accused of shooting two faculty members