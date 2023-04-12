Shri Ram College of Commerce announces the return of the Business Conclave 2023; Presented by Face Magazine

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/GPRC): Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has announced the return of its annual flagship event, the Business Conclave - titled by Face Magazine, which is set to take place on April 12th-14th, 2023. This year's theme is "Uniting Visionaries, Redefining Excellence," and the event promises to be bigger and better than ever before. The Business Conclave is Asia's largest undergraduate management fest, and it is designed to provide students with an opportunity to learn about the latest trends and developments in business and to interact with leading experts in the field. The event attracts thousands of students from all over India, and it is one of the largest events of its kind in the country.

The 16th edition of the Business Conclave features an enthralling lineup of speakers and panellists, including Nitin Gadkari, Bhupender Yadav, Naveen Jindal, Suresh Narayanan, Aryaman Birla, and many more. The event will feature various masterclasses, workshops, and national-level case competitions, providing students with a broad perspective on the world of business. The Business Conclave places a strong emphasis on topics such as sustainability, social responsibility, and the role of business in society. By engaging with these issues, students are encouraged to think critically about the impact of business on society and to consider how they can use their careers to make a positive difference in the world.

The fest also hosts a variety of national-level competitions that challenge the students' potential and push them to put their best foot forward. Eight competitions are held under the umbrella of the Conclave - Shri Ram Case Competition, Indian Silicon Valley, The Big Sho(r)t, Policy (K)nights, Anthropos (K)apital, Market Mania, Sustainup and Maestro: The Best Manager. The Business Conclave is held in collaboration with Face Magazine - its title sponsor, Dettol Banega Swasth India, Lotus Flex Toothbrush, Chromebook, IGL, Boston Consulting Group, JSW, and many more this year

"We are excited to announce the return of the Business Conclave after the pandemic. This year's event promises to be even more exciting than previous editions, and we are thrilled to have such an impressive lineup of speakers and panellists," said the Business Conclave Organizing Committee. The Business Conclave is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students to meet and learn from industry leaders, innovators, and successful individuals from various domains. It offers a platform for students to challenge themselves and elevate their full potential.

Join us for the most enthralling experience of your life on the 12th, 13th, and 14th of April 2023 at the Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi, India.

