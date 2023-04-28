PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 28

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK government U-turns on plan to scrap or revise all EU law - UK nurses' walkout curtailed after court ruling but new rail action called

- UK gives Northern Ireland more time to repay 300 mln stg loan in tough new budget - Concerns among BBC board add to pressure on Sharp to resign as chair

- Vodafone appoints finance head Margherita Della Valle as permanent chief executive - Lloyds tells office staff to be back in the building two days a week

- UK will 'endeavour' to continue Sudan evacuations, says foreign secretary Overview

- Britain is set to abandon its controversial plan to review or scrap all EU-era law by the end of 2023, in a move which has sparked fury among Tory Eurosceptics. - The High Court in London ruled on Thursday that a 48-hour stoppage by the UK's largest nursing union was unlawful, cutting short the most extensive walkout yet over pay.

- London has granted Northern Ireland "flexibility" to repay a 300 million pound ($374.88 million) Treasury loan as part of a tough new budget that will cut spending in most departments, but is demanding more value for money from the region. - BBC directors have raised concerns that chair Richard Sharp's position is becoming untenable after they were briefed on the investigation into his appointment, adding to pressure for his resignation as early as Friday.

- Vodafone has appointed Margherita Della Valle as its new permanent chief executive to oversee the turnround of the British telecoms group. - Lloyds Banking Group has told staff carrying out hybrid working that they will have to spend at least two days a week in the office, with "card swipe data" used to monitor their return.

- Foreign secretary James Cleverly on Thursday said the UK will "endeavour" to keep evacuating British nationals from Sudan, but warned that he could not promise flights would continue after a partially respected three-day ceasefire ended. ($1 = 0.8003 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

