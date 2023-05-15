Left Menu

PSP Projects bags order worth Rs 317.13 crore

The company will develop Dharol Dam region, which would encompass road, infrastructure and an adventure water sports arena. The contract is to be completed within 18 months.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2023 13:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 13:41 IST
PSP Projects bags order worth Rs 317.13 crore
MRF Plant, Dahej, constructed by the company (Photo/pspprojects.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Construction company PSP Projects on Monday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 317.13 crore from the Water Supply and Kalpsar Department of Gujarat. The company will develop the Dharol Dam region, which would encompass road, infrastructure and an adventure water sports arena. The contract is to be completed within 18 months.

PSP Projects is a multidisciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, government, government residential and residential projects in India. It provides its services across the construction value chain, ranging from planning and design to construction and post-construction activities, including mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) work and other interior fit outs to private and public sector enterprises. Historically, it was more focused on projects in the Gujarat region. More recently, it has actively expanded its geographical presence to other states and diversified its portfolio of services.

The company on its website said it was currently constructing the world's biggest office complex of Surat Diamond Bourse, having a contract value of Rs 1,575 crore and 66 lakh sq ft built-up area. Being a one-stop solution for all building construction needs, PSP Projects yields all services like designing, construction, MEP to interior fit-outs.

For the construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse, the company created a record of pouring in 120 trucks of concrete daily for 400 days. Even during the pandemic, they alleviated the ones working with them, providing them shelter, and arranging conveyance for all those migrating to their hometowns. The founder of the company, Prahalad S Patel, grabbed quite a few awards for his exceptional work in the field. Some of the most prominent ones include Second Fastest Growing Construction Company for two years and 'Top Challengers Awards' for three years in a row, ICI-Ultratech Outstanding Structure Awards 2020, Patidar Udhyog Ratna Award by Sardardham 2020, and Times Inspiring Entrepreneur Award for the fastest growing construction company of the year 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023