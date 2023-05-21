Left Menu

Tree branches fall on Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat amid storm, crack windshield

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 21:26 IST
Tree branches fall on Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat amid storm, crack windshield
  • Country:
  • India

Tree branches fell on the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express during a storm in Odisha's Jajpur district on Sunday, stranding it there for over three hours, officials said.

The branches got entangled with its pantograph, besides cracking its windshield, bringing the train to a halt, they said.

No one was injured in the incident, a South Eastern Railway (SER) official said.

The incident happened around 4.45 pm between Baitarani Road and Manjuri Road stations, near the Jajpur Keonjhar Road station, he said.

The train remained stranded there for over three hours, before it restarted its journey with a diesel engine at 8.05 pm, the official said.

A diesel engine would haul the train to Bhadrak as the overhead traction wire was damaged by the fallen tree branches, he said.

''It will run on its own from Bhadrak to Howrah thereafter,'' he added.

The up and down services of the train will remain cancelled on Monday since some repairs would be required for the rake, the SER said.

''22895/22896 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat express will remain cancelled for repairs of damages caused by thunderstorm on May 21 in Cuttack-Bhadrak section of East Coast Railway,'' a statement by SER said.

The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, and commenced its commercial run on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
3
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023