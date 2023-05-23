"UPI is a wonderful example of how India can do things itself," Toby Walsh, professor, University of New South Wales

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sydney on Tuesday, Toby Walsh, professor at artificial intelligence department at the University of New South Wales, said the unified payments interface (UPI) is a wonderful example of how "India can do things itself". While talking about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the professor said, "UPI is a wonderful example of how India can do things itself and really create a world-leading product and that probably is the future of currency."

The professor said, "I must say he (PM Modi) was very brief on the subject and we were able to discuss important issues around how it (UPI) is going to impact all countries around the world." He also said how it was going to impact health care and jobs, and that countries like India should embrace this opportunity. He also said, "UPI is a wonderful example of how India can do things itself...That is a great example of how India's innovation can drive a huge amount of business, a huge amount of prosperity."

Toby Walsh is Scientia Professor of artificial intelligence department of Computer Science and Engineering, University of New South Wales. PM Modi also met Salvatore Babones who is an associate professor at the University of Sydney.

After meeting PM Modi, he said, "India is absolutely the world's most extraordinary democracy...Prior quantitative studies of democracy have shown India to be an extreme outlier." He said India is predicted by quantitative models to become a non-democratic country immediately after independence the same way that Pakistan did. "The fact that India's trajectory has been so much more positive is a testament to Indians...," he added. (ANI)

