Delhi govt pays second instalment of Rs 500 for construction of Delhi-Meerut RRTS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 23:56 IST
The Delhi government has paid Rs 500 crore as the second instalment of its contribution to the construction of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, officials said on Saturday.

The payment was made from the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) realised from goods vehicles running on fossil fuels that enter the national capital, a Delhi government officer said.

The Supreme Court had on April 21 directed the Delhi government to contribute Rs 500 crore within 10 days from the ECC fund to the RRTS corridor being constructed to link the capital to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

The estimated cost of the 82.15-km semi-high-speed rail corridor is Rs 31,632 crore. The corridor, with 24 stations, will cover the distance from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram, Meerut in 60 minutes.

So far, the Delhi government has contributed Rs 765 of its total share of Rs 1,180 crore for the first of the three RRTS corridors connecting the national capital to destinations in neighbouring states, according to officials.

The other two proposed RRTS corridors will connect Delhi to Alwar and Panipat in Haryana.

The semi-high-speed regional rail service has been named 'RAPIDX' by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is a joint venture company of the Centre with Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

