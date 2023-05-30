Left Menu

Residents of Kyiv high-rise evacuated after falling debris sparks fire - mayor

According to preliminary information, one person was injured, Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging channel. Kyiv's military administration officials posted a photo on their Telegram messaging channel showing flames bursting out from a top floor of a multi-storey apartment building.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 06:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 06:44 IST
Residents of Kyiv high-rise evacuated after falling debris sparks fire - mayor

Residents of a high-rise apartment building in Kyiv were being evacuated early on Tuesday after falling debris from a destroyed Russia-launched air target sparked a fire, said Vitali Klitschko, mayor of the Ukrainian capital. According to preliminary information, one person was injured, Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging channel.

Kyiv's military administration officials posted a photo on their Telegram messaging channel showing flames bursting out from a top floor of a multi-storey apartment building. The city's state administration, separate from the military administration, said on Telegram that windows were broken and doors torn out in several apartments.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

