Left Menu

Drones hit several buildings in Moscow - mayor

Drones hit several buildings in Moscow causing "minor" damage and no serious injuries, the mayor of the Russian capital said early on Tuesday. "All emergency services of the city are at the scene of incidents," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement. Russia's RIA state news agency reported that some residents of a building on Moscow's Profsoyuznaya Street in the city's south were being evacuated.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 10:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 10:09 IST
Drones hit several buildings in Moscow - mayor
Sergei Sobyanin Image Credit: Twitter (@MosSobyanin)
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Drones hit several buildings in Moscow causing "minor" damage and no serious injuries, the mayor of the Russian capital said early on Tuesday. "All emergency services of the city are at the scene of incidents," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement.

Russia's RIA state news agency reported that some residents of a building on Moscow's Profsoyuznaya Street in the city's south were being evacuated. Several of Russia's Telegram messaging channels reported that four to 10 drones were shot early on Tuesday.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023