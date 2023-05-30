Mann asks transport dept to ensure zero pendency of driving licences, registration certificates

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked the transport department to ensure zero pendency of driving licences and registration certificates of vehicles by June 15.

Chairing a meeting of the department here at his office, Mann underlined the need for providing these services in a time-bound manner and said people should not face any sort of inconvenience in getting these documents.

According to an official statement, the chief minister categorically asked the officers to ensure that the backlog of RCs and DLs is cleared by June 15 by all means.

Mann told the officials in the meeting that in order to avoid the problem of printing and pendency, an undertaking should be taken from the company to ensure the stock of smartcards required for the next three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)