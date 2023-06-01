Left Menu

In Denmark, potatoes on key bridge cause havoc

According to the Danish Road Directorate, lines of vehicles were reported on either side of the roughly 18-kilometer 11 .2 miles bridge and tunnel link between the islands of Funen, where Odense Denmarks third largest city is located, and Zealand, where Copenhagen sits.A third incident of potatoes on the road was reported near the town of Kolding on the Jutland peninsula.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 01-06-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 17:44 IST
In Denmark, potatoes on key bridge cause havoc
  • Country:
  • Denmark

A 57-year-old truck driver was detained on Thursday after loads of potatoes were found spilled on a key bridge linking two Danish islands, police have said.

The driver was held on suspicion of causing reckless endangerment to life.

A first spill was reported on the westbound side of the Storebaelt bridge at 6.35 am (0435 GMT), police spokesman Kenneth Taanquist said. The bridge connects the island where the capital, Copenhagen, is located to the rest of Denmark.

A similar incident happened on the eastbound side a short time later, Tanquist added.

"It looks weird," he said. ''We are working on two hypotheses: it is either an accident or it is something that has been done deliberately." Police said the roads had become slippery and urged drivers to drive slowly. According to the Danish Road Directorate, lines of vehicles were reported on either side of the roughly 18-kilometer (11 .2 miles) bridge and tunnel link between the islands of Funen, where Odense — Denmark's third largest city — is located, and Zealand, where Copenhagen sits.

A third incident of potatoes on the road was reported near the town of Kolding on the Jutland peninsula. Kolding is near the Storebaelt bridge.

Danish public broadcaster DR noted that the potato spills occurred on the same day as the Danish parliament passed a law to tax diesel trucks transporting heavy loads.

The new measure has drawn protests from truck drivers. In recent weeks, they peacefully blocked highways and main roads throughout the country, claiming the tax will make their livelihoods unsustainable.

A majority in the Danish parliament argue it is vital as the continued use of gas and diesel-fuelled trucks is environmentally unsustainable.

As of 2025, the drivers of gas and diesel-fuelled vehicles over 3.5 tons (7, 716 pounds) will be taxed 1.3 kroner (USD 0.19) per kilometer driven (half a mile).

Torben Dyhl Hjorth, a spokesman for the protesting truckers, said on Facebook that they "strongly distance themselves from today's stunts'". He added that they plan protest at a later stage which "can be felt but without risk to people's lives and well-being".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023