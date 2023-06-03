Left Menu

Odisha train accident: Mehbooba, Omar extend condolences to bereaved families

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday extended their condolences to the families of those killed in the Odisha train accident. Words arent enough words to convey my sympathies to the families of those who lost their live. Heads should have rolled by now, but in todays India no one is accountable, she added.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-06-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 22:58 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday extended their condolences to the families of those killed in the Odisha train accident. The leader of the People's Democratic Party said in a Tweet,''Shocked to hear about the train accident in Odisha. Words aren't enough words to convey my sympathies to the families of those who lost their live.'' ''Heads should have rolled by now, but in today's India no one is accountable,'' she added. Meanwhile, NC leader Omar Abdullah said, ''The images & survivor accounts from the railway crash site in Odisha are horrific. The accident has left countless individuals scarred & families bereave.'' He said words are poor consolation at a time like this ''but I'd like to convey my sympathies to the families of the deceased & prayers for those injured''. ''May the almighty give them strength,'' he added. The accident involving two passenger trains and a stationary goods train has led to the loss of life of at least 288 people so far and left over 1,100 injured.

