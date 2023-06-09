Left Menu

Indian stocks steady after RBI policy on expected lines

Indian stock indices traded near flatline Friday morning as market participants had already discounted the RBI's monetary policy announcements.

ANI | Updated: 09-06-2023 10:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 10:05 IST
Indian stocks steady after RBI policy on expected lines
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stock indices traded near flatline on Friday morning as market participants had already discounted the RBI's monetary policy announcements. Benchmark Sensex and Nifty were trading in a range of (-)0.1-(+)0.1 when writing this report.

Britania, Titan, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, and L&T were the top five gainers at the NSE, while HDFC Life, Tata Steel, ONGC, M&M, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers. Overall Indian stocks have been buoyant over the past fortnight or so due to the continued inflow of foreign investments, relatively lower crude oil prices, more than estimated GDP numbers, and a consistent decline in inflation.

The key highlights from the three-day RBI monetary policy review meeting were the unchanged repo rate, lowering of inflation projection, and retention of previously forecasted GDP numbers for 2023-24. RBI lowered India's inflation projection for 2023-24 to 5.1 per cent against its April estimate of 5.2 per cent.

On a quarterly basis, retail inflation (or Consumer Price Index) in Q1 is seen at 4.6 per cent, Q2 at 5.2 per cent, Q3 at 5.4 per cent, and Q4 at 5.2 per cent, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said Thursday while reading out the monetary policy statement after a three-day deliberation. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023