Australia mourns 10 wedding guests killed in bus accident

Australia on Tuesday mourned the 10 people who were killed when a chartered bus carrying wedding guests rolled over at a roundabout, the country's worst bus accident in three decades.

Residents placed flowers near the crash site and gathered for a candlelight vigil at a church in the rural Hunter region in New South Wales (NSW) state, where the accident happened. A light show illuminating Sydney's harbour bridge and opera house was switched off for a minute on Monday in honour of the victims. The driver, a 58-year-old man, was charged with dangerous and negligent driving over the Sunday night accident.

He was granted bail in court on Tuesday, Australian media reported. Prosecutors opposed the bail saying the man may not appear in court and could interfere with the investigation, a report in the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper said. But the court rejected those concerns, it said.

Police earlier in the day said it would allege in court that the man drove the bus "in a manner that was inconsistent with the conditions." "The speed was too quick for him to negotiate that roundabout, causing the vehicle to fall onto its left side," NSW Police Acting Assistant Commissioner David Waddell said during a televised press conference.

There were 35 passengers on board the bus who were travelling back to their accommodation from a wedding near the town of Greta, about 180 km (110 miles) north of Sydney, known for its vineyards and wedding venues. Fourteen people are still in the hospital, with two in intensive care, police said.

Police will interview some of the injured passengers who have been released from hospital and will conduct an examination of the bus.

