Belgium’s Keytrade Bank taps Infosys Finacle to modernize core banking system

Infosys Finacle, a subsidiary of Infosys, and Belgium's Keytrade Bank have announced a strategic partnership to modernize the latter's core banking system, helping it enhance digital maturity and improve customer engagement.

Keytrade Bank will subscribe to the Infosys Finacle suite in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) mode on the Microsoft Azure public cloud, the Bengaluru-based IT giant said in a press release.

The bank's existing legacy platform will be replaced by the Infosys Finacle suite. The collaboration will streamline Keytrade Bank's core banking ecosystem, leading to increased operational efficiency, faster time-to-market for products, and the adoption of state-of-the-art technology architecture.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Keytrade Bank in their digital transformation journey and look forward to its success. With Finacle, Keytrade Bank has a core banking solution that has proven itself around the world for accelerating innovation, driving automation and operational excellence, and helping deepen customer engagements," said Sanat Rao, Chief Business Officer & Global Head, Infosys Finacle.

As part of the collaboration, Keytrade Bank will utilize the Finacle Core Banking Solution, which offers a secure, scalable, and composable platform to accelerate innovation and reduce the time required to introduce new initiatives and products to the market. The bank will gain the ability to easily compose and launch a wide range of banking products independently.

The modernization process will significantly optimize Keytrade Bank's operational efficiency through enhanced digitization and automation. The partnership will also provide the bank with the agility to seamlessly integrate with ecosystem partners, enabling better collaboration and fostering innovation.

Commenting on this partnership, Thierry Ternier, CEO, Keytrade Bank, said, "As the sponsor of the project, I am a strong believer in the program because it will strengthen the foundations of our company and make us future-proof to tackle the challenges of a fast-moving environment. Our ultimate goal is to create value and satisfaction for our customers and employees. We have chosen Infosys Finacle as our partner for the program because of their worldwide expertise, implementation plan, and price offering."