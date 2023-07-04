PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines - UK watchdog summons bank chiefs to tackle accusations of 'profiteering' - Odey Asset Management in talks with Green Ash over Adrian Courtenay's fund - Former Carillion finance chief barred from UK boards for 11 years - NHS doctors union steps up calls for arbitration on pay dispute

Overview - Top bankers at HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays are expected to attend a meeting at the Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday amid accusations they are profiteering from rising interest rates. - Odey Asset Management said in a letter to clients, it is in discussions to transfer the $80 mln Special Situations fund managed by Adrian Courtenay to Green Ash Partners, a boutique asset manager with partners in the UK and Switzerland.

- The former finance chief of Carillion has been barred from holding company directorships for more than a decade, marking the first boardroom ban on an executive of the collapsed construction company. - The head of the main NHS doctors union has called on Rishi Sunak to back independent arbitration to settle a strike by junior members which has led to the cancellation of large numbers of hospital operations in England. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

