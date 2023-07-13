Left Menu

Credit Suisse lifts Chinese stocks to 'overweight', optimistic on economic growth

"The recent slowdown seems to be partly because China is a very manufacturing-oriented economy and was hit as global goods consumption slowed sharply," wrote Credit Suisse analysts led by Andrew Garthwaite in a note. With the Chinese government's official growth target of 'around 5%' now at risk, Credit Suisse analysts expect a policy response.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 12:57 IST
Credit Suisse lifts Chinese stocks to 'overweight', optimistic on economic growth
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Credit Suisse upgraded Chinese equities to "overweight" on Thursday and struck a more positive note on the country's economic growth, as it expects stimulus measures from the government amid a drop-off in manufacturing. A slowdown in the Chinese economy has raised concerns about global outlook as waning demand from the country has seen ripple effects across developed and emerging markets.

China's blue-chips equity index is only up about 0.7% so far this year, compared with a near 8% jump in India's Nifty 50 index and a 2.8% rise in MSCI's index of Asian shares excluding Japan. "The recent slowdown seems to be partly because China is a very manufacturing-oriented economy and was hit as global goods consumption slowed sharply," wrote Credit Suisse analysts led by Andrew Garthwaite in a note.

With the Chinese government's official growth target of 'around 5%' now at risk, Credit Suisse analysts expect a policy response. "We don't see systematic risks yet because property prices are not falling, and credit spreads are still low. The main concern is whether excess capacity causes deflation," the analysts added.

Credit Suisse is bullish on Chinese equities as it sees a sharp rise in excess liquidity, which the analysts note is already starting to improve. "Chinese equities are discounting a very sharp fall in PMIs of 5 points that we do not think will happen," they noted, adding that stocks were attractively valued amid light positioning.

They note an oversold airlines industry and cheap tech stocks which have been seeing improved earnings revisions, highlighting Alibaba post its decision to split into six.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023