Left Menu

Manali Petrochemicals' subsidiary appoints new CEO

He brings with him a wealth of experience to grow PennWhite and Manali Petrochemicals footprint in the United Kingdom and AM International, Manali Petrochemicals Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said.Tasche, on taking up the new responsibility said, I am delighted to join PennWhite at an exciting time in its history.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-07-2023 15:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 15:15 IST
Manali Petrochemicals' subsidiary appoints new CEO
  • Country:
  • India

PennWhite Ltd, a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of antifoam chemistry under the FoamDoctor brand and a subsidiary of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd, has appointed Tobias Tasche as its chief executive officer, with immediate effect.

PennWhite Ltd was recently bought by Manali Petrochemicals Ltd, an integrated manufacturer of polyols and a part of AM International, Singapore.

''I am pleased to have Tobias onboard PennWhite Ltd, United Kingdom. He brings with him a wealth of experience to grow PennWhite and Manali Petrochemicals' footprint in the United Kingdom and AM International,'' Manali Petrochemicals Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said.

Tasche, on taking up the new responsibility said, ''I am delighted to join PennWhite at an exciting time in its history. Founded as a family business, it now has the chance under the aegis of its new owners Manali Petrochemicals Ltd to solidify its leading position in foam control agents and chemical solutions.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023