French plane carrying 262 evacuees from Niger lands in Paris

(Changes sourcing in paragraph 1 and updates with background in paragraph 2, 3) Aug 2 (Reuters) - The first plane carrying French nationals and citizens of other European countries evacuated from Niger landed in Paris on Wednesday, according to Reuters journalists at the airport. Evacuations will continue on Wednesday, with French nationals advised to go to the international airport in Niamey, Niger's capital, according to the French foreign ministry website.

(Changes sourcing in paragraph 1 and updates with background in paragraph 2, 3) Aug 2 (Reuters) -

The first plane carrying French nationals and citizens of other European countries evacuated from Niger landed in Paris on Wednesday, according to Reuters journalists at the airport. The flight, which France chartered, left Niger on Tuesday evening to evacuate French and European nationals who wanted to leave the country, where a military junta overthrew Niger's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Tuesday that 262 people were onboard the aircraft. Evacuations will continue on Wednesday, with French nationals advised to go to the international airport in Niamey, Niger's capital, according to the French foreign ministry website.

