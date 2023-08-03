CEO & Founder of Infinite Locus Ishmeet Singh Anand, felicitated at Times 40 Under 40

PNN New Delhi [India], August 3: On 24th July, 2023, The Times 40 Under 40 in association with Womennovator celebrated and honoured the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at The Oberoi in Gurgaon.

Ishmeet Singh Anand, CEO & founder of Infinite Locus, and a trailblazer in the tech consulting industry was facilitated at "The Times 40 Under 40 by the well-known actress Kiara Advani. Speaking, after being facilitated, Ishmeet shared his thought, "The journey for an entrepreneur is an arduous and unique one. It is moments like these when one can take a breath and acknowledge that their hard work has led them down the right path. It fills me with gratitude and the feeling is incredible. A huge thanks to my team for supporting me in my vision to build Infinite Locus as a trusted Technology Consulting Organization. I would also like to thank the Times Group and the jury members, for recognizing my work and honouring me with this award!"

Ishmeet has over 16 years of experience in the Technology industry and as an entrepreneur. Recognized as a technology leader, have driven digital transformation advocating the adoption of technologies to drive business results/outcomes, he is driven by the belief that there is a technology to solve every business problem. The magic happens when the right tech is implemented in a flawless manner while ensuring we leverage all levers of a business and focus on making processes seamless. With his rich experience in Tech and Business Consulting, he treats each client's success as his own. With his refined skill set, he instils confidence in all involved with him. His solutions enable business to thrive and innovate and this approach has helped him deliver client success consistently throughout his career. Infinite Locus is a Business Applications and Technology Consulting firm offering solutions across the Information Technology lifecycle, depending upon the stage of transformation the client is in. Leveraging their business know-how and deep industry experience, they focus on creating simplified processes, effective technologies and scalable architectures to streamline TCO overtime and enable agility for continuous innovation and improvement.

