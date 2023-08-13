Russian warship fires on dry cargo ship near Ukraine - defence ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-08-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 15:05 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A Russian warship on Sunday opened warning fire on a Palau-flagged dry cargo ship on its way to Ukraine in the Black Sea, the Russian defence ministry said.
The ship went on its way to port in Ukraine after Russia carried out an inspection, the defence ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine uses North Korean rockets to blast Russian forces -FT
IOC assures Ukraine fencer of Paris Games spot after DQ for not shaking hands with Russian opponent
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Germany's World Cup squad lose their third defender to injury; Tennis-Russian, Belarusian players denied entry for Prague WTA event and more
'Exiled' Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin hails Niger coup, touts services
Russian investigators call children as witnesses against their mother accused of discrediting army