Mumbai-Mandwa ferry operator says forced to cancel service due to unavoidable circumstances

Ferry operator M2M Ferries was forced to cancel a service between Mumbai and Mandwa in the Raigad district on Friday due to some unavoidable circumstances, it said in a statement.We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the situation caused by circumstances beyond our control, it said, adding that passengers will be provided a full refund.The company offers four round trips from Mumbai to Mandwa.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 20:40 IST
Mumbai-Mandwa ferry operator says forced to cancel service due to unavoidable circumstances
Ferry operator M2M Ferries was forced to cancel a service between Mumbai and Mandwa in the Raigad district on Friday due to some unavoidable circumstances, it said in a statement.

''We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the situation caused by circumstances beyond our control," it said, adding that passengers will be provided a full refund.

The company offers four round trips from Mumbai to Mandwa. One of theses services was cancelled, affecting about 600 passengers, it said. The services will be restored from Saturday, the company added.

