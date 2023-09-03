Left Menu

For now grounded Go First cannot use 'G8' designator code

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 19:31 IST
Bankrupt Go First is now not eligible for the two-letter designator code 'G8', with global airlines' grouping IATA blocking the code as the airline has not been flying for the past few months.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which provides two-letter designator and numeric codes to airlines, has blocked the 'G8' for Go First for a 12-month period, according to an official.

IATA assigns the airline designator code to companies to use for reservations, schedules, timetables, telecommunications, ticketing, cargo documentation, legal, tariffs and/or other commercial/traffic purposes, according to IATA website.

''One of the requirements for a company to be eligible for an IATA two-letter designator is that the airline needs to be operating. As Go First ceased to operate commercial flights since early May 2023, it is currently not eligible for the IATA two-letter designator,'' Albert Tjoeng, Head of Corporate Communications at IATA, said in a statement.

He said the two-letter designator and numeric codes will remain blocked for 12 months, during which Go First can ask for the reinstatement of the designator if the requirements are met.

Faced with financial headwinds and engine woes, budget carrier Go First stopped flying on May 3 and is undergoing an insolvency resolution process.

In the case of Jet Airways, which was grounded in April 2019, also the two-letter designator '9W' remains blocked.

IATA codes are key for the identification of an airline, its destinations and traffic documents.

