Altysys Announces Appointment of Arjun Malhotra as Advisory Board Chairman

Arjun Malhotra, the pioneer of Indian IT industry has been appointed the Board Chairman at Altysys, one of the fastest growing Technology Services Start-ups in the healthcare domain. Arjun was cofounder of India’s earliest startup HCL Group, taking it from a six-person “garage operation” to one of India’s largest Information Technology corporations.

04-09-2023
Arjun Malhotra, Chairman, Advisory Board at Altysys and Co-Chair at EPIC Foundation. Image Credit: ANI
Malhotra, acclaimed for his distinctive insights into IT industry, was the first leading Indian entrepreneur to relocate to USA who took over HCL's US operations (now known as HCL Technologies) in 1989 and grew it to nearly USD 100 million annual revenues. He has a long string of entrepreneurial successes. He has served as Chairman of Headstrong's Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of TechSpan. He is on the Board of Governors of ISB, Hyderabad and IIT (Kharagpur) Foundation. "I am extremely excited and honored to have joined Altysys as the Chairman of the advisory board. Altysys has the potential for rapid growth and innovation. Together, we shall drive innovation, foster digital solutions, and prioritize data security, all with a steadfast dedication to improving patient outcomes and shaping the future of healthcare," said Arjun.

Arjun's contributions to the Indian IT industry were recognized with several distinguished awards, including the Albert Einstein Technology Medal in 2001 and DQ Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. Arjun is presently an Advisor in a number of start-ups in Education and healthcare verticals. Overjoyed at sharing the news, Abhinav Mishra, the CEO of Altysys said, "We are absolutely thrilled that Arjun has agreed to chair our advisory board. His vast expertise will undoubtedly steer Altysys towards unprecedented growth and success. With his guidance, we are poised to revolutionize healthcare technology services and deliver innovative solutions that will transform the industry and positively impact countless lives."

Altysys, under the able guidance of Arjun Malhotra, will be aiming for accelerating next orbit of growth. The company is already growing exponentially where it works with a robust clientele from Healthcare and Insurance industries to facilitate their data, AI/ML and cloud initiatives, improving patients' and HCPs' outcomes. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

