Left Menu

Odisha makes tracking devices with panic buttons mandatory for commercial vehicles

These devices will have to be installed at the time of registration, officials said.For old vehicles, the deadline to install these devices is December 31, they said.If VLT devices are not fitted to the new vehicles, they will not be registered.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-09-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 13:16 IST
Odisha makes tracking devices with panic buttons mandatory for commercial vehicles

Vehicle location tracking (VLT) devices were made mandatory for all commercial vehicles, except three-wheelers, in Odisha, officials said on Friday.

The decision was taken by the State Transport Authority (STA) for the safety of passengers, especially women and children, they said.

All categories of new commercial vehicles, including buses, taxis, goods vehicles and ambulances, will need to have VLT devices with panic buttons from October 1. These devices will have to be installed at the time of registration, officials said.

For old vehicles, the deadline to install these devices is December 31, they said.

If VLT devices are not fitted to the new vehicles, they will not be registered. In case the old vehicles do not have these devices within the stipulated time, their owners will not be able to make any transactions on the Vahan site from January 1.

For the development, management and operation of the VLT application, the STA signed an agreement with BSNL in October last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023