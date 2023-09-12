Left Menu

Former Navy Commodore Charts New Course: Unveils Insightful Book on Parenting and Personal Growth

Former Navy Commodore Manoj Bhuraria celebrated the launch of his inaugural book, "How Our Children Brought Us Up," with a heartfelt event held at Radisson Bhopal on September 10, 2023.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-09-2023 17:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 17:24 IST
Launching of the book - “How Our Children Brought Us Up”. Image Credit: ANI
The launch event witnessed the presence of a distinguished chief guest, Rasheed Kidwai, a highly regarded Indian journalist, accomplished author, and renowned political analyst. Kidwai praised the book in his address, expressing his profound admiration for the way the story unfolds and takes an emotional turn. He revealed that he was captivated from the very beginning. Adding to the significance of the occasion, Dr Farah Kidwai, an expert in interpersonal relations, leadership effectiveness, and personnel selection, also graced the event along with Janak Bhatt who's a Creative Director, Storyteller and a Poetry enthusiast and Pradeep Karambelkar who is known for his remarkable contributions to the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Madhya Pradesh, both of them playing crucial roles in the making of this remarkable book. They shared their insights and perspectives on the book's themes, further enhancing the event's depth and relevance.

The launch ceremony was attended by a host of guests, including close friends, family members, and colleagues. "How Our Children Brought Us Up" takes readers on a profound journey through the complexities of parenting and highlights how the presence of children can shape our lives in profoundly positive ways.

Bhuraria's book promises to be a source of inspiration and insight for readers seeking to explore the transformative power of parenthood and the enduring impact children have on our personal growth. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

