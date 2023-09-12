Juhu: Mumbai's Luxury Residential Haven for India’s Crème De La Crème

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC) New Delhi [India], September 12: Nestled in the bustling city of Mumbai, the vibrant suburb of Juhu has risen to prominence as a highly sought-after micro-market for luxury residential properties. With a breathtaking beach, seamless connectivity, and thriving social scene, Juhu has become a magnet for celebrities, top professionals, industrialists, and business owners in search of an opulent and convenient lifestyle. Its spectacular rise as the preferred residential destination for Mumbai's elite has spurred the development of prestigious projects by the city's leading real estate developers.

Juhu: A celebrity Magnet Juhu is an ideal luxury choice for those who have successfully found their way in the city of dreams. At the heart of Mumbai, Juhu hosts the most exquisite lifestyle with 5-star hotels, exclusive clubs, fine dine restaurants, premium designer boutiques and what not! Some of the famous names include JW Marriott, One8 Commune (Virat Kohli's restaurant), Soho House, Gauri Khan Designs, Ritu Kumar, Arpita Mehta flagship store, Method's third art gallery, etc. The buzz and shine of these lifestyle hubs make Juhu a star magnet.

The allure of Juhu as a celebrity hub is undeniable, with a constellation of A-list film stars, directors, and prominent figures from the entertainment industry calling it home. The likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, and other celebrities, including fashion designer Sandeep Khosla, interior designer Sussane Khan, and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, have all found solace within Juhu's exclusive enclaves. Their presence adds an extra layer of glamour and exclusivity to this already prestigious neighbourhood. Beyond the realm of celebrities, Juhu has also witnessed an influx of top professionals, industrialists, and business owners like Agarwal Holdings Private Limited, Sharad Vrajlal Parekh (Nilkamal Limited), J Kumar Infraprojects' Managing Director Nalin Gupta and Samar Chauhan (executive director of Parle) who recognize the grandeur and convenience that comes with residing in this upscale suburb. Juhu's strategic proximity to business districts, entertainment hubs, and amenities makes it an ideal choice for Mumbai's crème de la crème. The upcoming Coastal Road will significantly ease commute, taking just 10 minutes from Juhu to Bandra and 12 minutes from Bandra to Marine Drive.

A New Era of Ultra-Luxurious Properties Numerous studies and reports have acknowledged Juhu's status as a residential hotspot for the affluent in Mumbai. The micro-market is bordered by the Arabian Sea to the west, Vile Parle and Santacruz to the east, Versova to the north, and Khar to the south, offering an exquisite coastal setting.

Adorned by palatial residences and private bungalows or old standalone towers, Juhu is one of the rarest places in the busy city of Mumbai, which offers an opportunity to live by the sea. The demand for high-end luxury residential properties in Juhu has surged in tandem with the exponential growth in the real estate industry. The area boasts a handful of ultra-luxurious sea-facing apartments and upscale villas developed by renowned builders. Noteworthy projects such as Prime Beach Apartments, Presidency Society, El Palazzo, Sea Breeze Apartments, Marina Apartments, Sliver Beach Apartments and new modern developments such as Maestro and Valletta by K Raheja Corp Homes are turning a new leaf and adding unparalleled luxury to the esteemed neighborhood where refined living takes the center stage.

