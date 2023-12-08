Mangaluru airport handles highest number of passengers in Nov

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) handled a record 1,78,314 passengers in November, the highest number in the current financial year. This includes 1,32,762 domestic and 45,552 international passengers. The total passengers handled in November represents 10.3 percent growth over passengers handled in October 2023, a release from the MIA here said on Friday.

With this, the airport has handled 12,86,207 passengers in the first eight months of the current fiscal as against 11,95,499 passengers in the corresponding period last year.

The steady stream of chartered flights (general aviation) that the airport handles also has played its part in aiding the passenger growth, the release said.

The upward trend in passenger movement can also be gauged from the fact that the air traffic movements (ATMs) at the airport in November rose to 1,298, also the highest in the current fiscal, as against 1,222 ATMs in October 2023.

The average number of passengers that the airport handled from April to November during the current financial year was 1,60,780 as against 1,49,438 passengers in the corresponding period last year. The airport in November handled an average of 5,944 passengers daily (reaching a peak of 7,468 passengers on November 25), as against 5,215 passengers in October.

