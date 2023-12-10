Landslip affects traffic flow on Ooty-Mettupalaym road

Amid rains a landslip occurred on Sunday leading to severe traffic disruptions on the busy Ooty-Coonnoor-Mettupalayam road here, officials said.

No damage or casualties were reported.

The traffic pile up for over three hours inconvenienced people travelling from Ooty to Mettupalayam and the otherway around. Rocks fell on the road blocking vehicular movement, they said.

Union Minister L Murugan was among the people stranded on the highway.

