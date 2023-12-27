China says 8 Chinese nationals killed in Indonesia smelter fire
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-12-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 12:48 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that eight Chinese nationals had died in Indonesia after a fire broke out at a nickel smelter on Sulawesi island over the weekend. Local police said on Tuesday the total death toll had risen to 18 since the Sunday blaze, eight of whom were foreign workers, without naming their nationalities.
The cause of the incident was still being investigated.
