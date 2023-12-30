Left Menu

Sumit Agarwal appointed as the SVEEP and PwD Icon for North 24 Parganas District

The Office of the District Magistrate North 24 Parganas Barasat, the Government of West Bengal has announced the appointment of Sumit Agarwal as the new SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) and PwD (Persons with Disabilities) Icon of North 24 Parganas District. This significant appointment reflects the district's commitment to enhancing electoral participation and inclusivity.

Sumit Agarwal is an SDG Ambassador for Diversity and Inclusion and is well known for his dedication and insight into societal needs. His appointment as the SVEEP and PwD Icon showcases his unwavering commitment to ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their circumstances, has an equal opportunity to participate in the electoral process. In his new role, Sumit will engage with various educational institutions as a part of the SVEEP Program across the district, fostering the role of a communicator of good electoral practices. His efforts will focus on educating and motivating voters, particularly young individuals and persons with disabilities, to actively participate in elections.

Sumit's appointment is not just about a role; it's a celebration of his commitment to making a difference in the lives of many. His personal journey as a person born with Cerebral Palsy is a story of triumph and dedication. It serves as an inspiration and source of motivation for all. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

