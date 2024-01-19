Eurostar cancels trains between France and Belgium due to hostile weather
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-01-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 17:42 IST
All Eurostar trains between Paris and Brussels were cancelled on Friday, the operator's website showed, citing bad weather conditions as the cause.
Eurostar's press office did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.
