Heroin worth Rs 41 crore seized at Hyderabad Airport by Customs

Customs officials at the Hyderabad airport have seized 5.92 kg of smuggled heroin valued at Rs 41 crore from a South African national, an official release on Sunday said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 21:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Customs officials at the Hyderabad airport have seized 5.92 kg of smuggled heroin valued at Rs 41 crore from a South African national, an official release on Sunday said. The release from Customs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here said the seizure was made after passenger profiling and surveillance helped them intercept a female passenger travelling from Lusaka, Zambia to Hyderabad via Singapore.

The smuggled heroin was recovered from the passenger's hand baggage; it was concealed inside an inner layer of the bag and within a document folder. When the baggage and document folder were cut open, a white powdery substance was found which tested positive for heroin, a narcotic substance under the NDPS Act, 1985, the release said. The passenger has been arrested under NDPS Act, it said, adding that the price of the drug mentioned is based on prevailing international market rate.

Hyderabad Customs is making sustained efforts in combating the smuggling of contraband into the country, the release added.

