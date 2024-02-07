Left Menu

Fiberweb India Unveils Rs. 140 Cr Spunlace Project (Biodegradable) Alongside Q3 & 9M FY24 Results

Fiberweb (India) Ltd. a 100% EOU & manufacturers of non-woven fabrics announced its Spunless Project Expansion plan along with unaudited Q3 & 9M FY23 result.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-02-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 13:26 IST
Fiberweb India Unveils Rs. 140 Cr Spunlace Project (Biodegradable) Alongside Q3 & 9M FY24 Results
Fiberweb India Unveils Rs. 140 Cr Spunlace Project (Biodegradable) Alongside Q3 & 9M FY24 Results. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: Fiberweb (India) Ltd. a 100% EOU & manufacturers of non-woven fabrics announced its Spunless Project Expansion plan along with unaudited Q3 & 9M FY23 result.

Q3 FY24 Key Financials at a Glance: * Total Income of Rs 14.95 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 2.08 Cr * EBITDA Margin of 13.92%

* Net Profit of Rs 1.54 Cr * NPM (%) of 10.32%

* EPS of Rs 0.54 9M FY24 Key Financials at a Glance:

* Total Income of Rs 65.94 Cr * EBITDA of Rs 6.94 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 10.53% * Net Profit of Rs 3.74 Cr

* NPM (%) of 5.68% * EPS of Rs 1.3

Commenting on the performance, Bhavesh P Sheth, Director of Fiberweb (India) Ltd. said, "We are happy to announce our Q3 FY24 results despite facing challenging geopolitical circumstances. Despite the disruptions caused by hostilities in the Red Sea area, particularly impacting the movement of ships to Europe & USA and causing a sudden surge in freight rates, adversely affecting exports, we have managed to maintain profitability. This unfortunate situation impacted our top line, notwithstanding our robust order book position. In addition to our financial performance, we are excited to announce our new diversification plan into the Spunlace project (Biodegradable), which promises manifold opportunities for our company. The expected cost of expansion is estimated to be around Rs. 140 Cr. We anticipate finalizing orders by the end of this financial year, with commercial production slated to commence by the end of the next financial year, provided everything progresses as planned.

We remain optimistic about the opportunities ahead and are committed to achieving our objectives with determination and diligence." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024