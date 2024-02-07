Left Menu

Best Agrolife Limited to Introduce an Innovative Patented Herbicidal Composition 'Shot Down'

Best Agrolife Limited (BAL), a prominent agrochemical company in India, proudly announces the introduction of a patented groundbreaking synergistic herbicidal composition. The novel composition comprising Haloxyfop, Imazethapyr, and Butylated Hydroxy is expected to revolutionise soybean cultivation by providing an all-encompassing solution to control a broad spectrum of weeds. The product will be launched nationwide under the brand name 'Shot Down.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 16:22 IST
Best Agrolife Limited to Introduce an Innovative Patented Herbicidal Composition 'Shot Down'
Best Agrolife Limited to Introduce an Innovative Patented Herbicidal Composition 'Shot Down'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], February 7: Best Agrolife Limited (BAL), a prominent agrochemical company in India, proudly announces the introduction of a patented groundbreaking synergistic herbicidal composition. The novel composition comprising Haloxyfop, Imazethapyr, and Butylated Hydroxy is expected to revolutionise soybean cultivation by providing an all-encompassing solution to control a broad spectrum of weeds. The product will be launched nationwide under the brand name 'Shot Down.'

Shot Down addresses a critical gap in the market, offering a one-shot solution for the simultaneous control of sedges, broad-leaved, and narrow-leaved weeds. Unlike existing options that may require multiple sprays or intensive manual weeding, Shot Down stands out as a selective herbicide that eliminates weeds without compromising crop yield or quality. Its incorporation of antioxidants enhances crop safety by mitigating potential oxidative stress. BAL emphasised the product as an outcome of its focus on R&D and extensive field trials. Shot Down has demonstrated its potential as a single-spray solution, reducing the need for multiple applications and the farmer's expenditure.

BAL stands as a trailblazer in agricultural R&D, establishing itself as a company of 'Patent Power.' After Ronfen and Tricolor, the addition of 'Shot Down' to its portfolio reinforces the commitment to agricultural innovation and increasing farmer satisfaction. With a robust pipeline of future patent molecules, Best AgroLife Ltd. remains at the forefront of agricultural solutions for continued value growth. Furthermore, Seedlings India Pvt. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BAL, has obtained approval from the Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee (CIB & RC) for the indigenous manufacturing of another under-patent formulation featuring Trifloxystrobin, Thiamethoxam, and Thiophanate Methyl. This one-shot solution is also poised to revolutionise Indian agriculture by effectively controlling insects and fungal diseases, leading to enhanced crop yields. BAL is planning for a nationwide launch in April 2024 under the brand name of 'Warden Extra.'

Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL) is a leading agrochemical manufacturer in India, committed to providing cutting-edge solutions for crop protection and enhancing agricultural sustainability. With a focus on innovation and quality, BAL strives to empower farmers and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector in India. With a strong focus on research and development, BAL is dedicated to sustainable agriculture practices and environmental stewardship. Currently, BAL has 7,000 MTPA and 30,000 MTPA technicals and formulation manufacturing capacity, respectively, through three of its manufacturing plants in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. BAL currently has more than 7,000 distributors in India. It retains an impressive portfolio of 450+ formulations and more than 115+ technical manufacturing licences. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024