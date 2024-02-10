Two auto drivers narrowly escape death as part of building collapses during demolition in Mumbai

Two autorickshaw drivers were injured and their vehicles damaged after a portion of an empty old building crashed during the demolition of the structure in Mumbai's Borivali area on Saturday, an official said. The incident took place in the afternoon at Nancy Colony near Ganesh temple in the suburb when a three-storey building was being pulled down, a fire brigade official said. The building had already been vacated, he said. A big chunk of concrete fell on two autos on the adjoining road, injuring drivers Ravikumar Lakhankumar Rana (45) and Suman Shukla (34). The autos were also damaged, he said.

Locals rushed the two injured drivers to a private hospital, he added.

