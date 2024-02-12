Left Menu

Nattukottai Nagarthars to Carry Flowers for Shri Kasi Vishwanath in Brand-New Silver Baskets from 11th February 2024

Demonstrating their gratitude and devotion to Lord Shri Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi, the Nattukottai Nagarathars from Sivagangai district, Tamil Nadu, have been engaging in the ritual of Sambo for the past 250+ years. Sambo involves hand-carrying various Pooja items, including milk, pure cow ghee, sandalwood paste, curd, Panchamritham, vibudhi, Amala oil, honey, and flowers, three times a day, 365 days a year, to adorn Shri Kasi Vishwanath.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-02-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 10:16 IST
Nattukottai Nagarthars to Carry Flowers for Shri Kasi Vishwanath in Brand-New Silver Baskets from 11th February 2024
Silver Baskets to carry Flowers for Shri Kasi Vishwanath Temple. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NewsVoir Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12: Demonstrating their gratitude and devotion to Lord Shri Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi, the Nattukottai Nagarathars from Sivagangai district, Tamil Nadu, have been engaging in the ritual of Sambo for the past 250+ years. Sambo involves hand-carrying various Pooja items, including milk, pure cow ghee, sandalwood paste, curd, Panchamritham, vibudhi, Amala oil, honey, and flowers, three times a day, 365 days a year, to adorn Shri Kasi Vishwanath.

On February 11, 2024, two silver baskets, each weighing 6.070 kilograms and 6.091 kilograms, were presented to the Shri Kasi Nattukottai Nagarathars Chatiram managing society in Varanasi. These baskets are intended to carry around 12 kilograms of flowers daily for each Aarthi at the temple. The first basket is being jointly contributed by the Pallathur S.M.VR.Muthu family and the Karaikudi S. Rm. K. Krishnappan Ramanathan family.

The second basket is being jointly contributed by the Kanadukathan N. Ramanathan chettiar family, Palavagudi Ar. P. M.Pl. M Murugappan, M. Valliappan & M Barath family, and Kanadukathan AL. K. Ct. M. CT. Muthiah chettiar family & M. Alagu Chidambaram chettiar Family. Expressing boundless joy about being offered this sacred project, Alagu Chidambaram from Purnimaa Silver Wares in Chennai stated, "It stands out as one of our most significant endeavors to date. When the committee approached us to craft these two baskets for Shri Kasi Vishwanath, we embraced the order without hesitation, viewing it as a divine directive. With all the donors readily contributing wholeheartedly and promptly, we successfully completed the project well within the allotted time frame. Additionally, we had the privilege of being contributors ourselves. Our skilled Chettinad silversmiths were well aware of the order's significance, and they meticulously handcrafted the baskets with utmost care and caution. Employing traditional methods and tools, we aimed to impart a distinctive Chettinad aesthetic to the baskets."

S. Rm. K. Krishnappan Ramanathan, a generous contributor to the cause, conveyed profound appreciation and heartfelt gratitude in response to what he described as a divine calling and blessings. He expressed his deep thanks to Purnimaa Silverwares for their exemplary craftsmanship and timely delivery, which surpassed expectations by reaching completion ahead of the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivarathri 2024. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024