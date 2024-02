Stock market today: S&P 500 breaches historic 5,000 mark; Asian markets show mixed sentiment amid holiday closures

Asian shares were mixed on Monday, with most regional markets closed for holidays, while US futures edged lower after the S and P 500 ended last week above 5,000.

Australia's S and P/ASX 200 slipped 0.4 per cent to 7,614.90 and the Sensex in India shed 0.7 per cent to 71,129.07.

Thailand's SET gained less than 0.1 per cent and in Jakarta, the benchmark gained 0.8 per cent ahead of an election to be held on Wednesday.

With mainland Chinese markets closed for the week for the Lunar New Year, there was a dearth of market moving news. Tokyo's markets also were shut on Monday, for a one-day holiday.

This week will bring an important update from the United States on consumer inflation expectations. Japan is due on Thursday to announce its GDP growth for the last quarter of 2023.

The US price data may not have a major impact on monetary policy, “However, the good news is that US inflation probably decreased at the beginning of the year, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve may consider interest rate cuts in the coming months,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

On Friday, the S and P 500 rose 0.6 per cent, finishing above 5,000 for the first time, at 5,026.61. It was the 10th record in less than a month for the index, which closed its 14th winning week in the last 15 to continue a romp that began around Halloween.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 1.2 per cent to pull within 0.4 per cent of its own all-time high, which was set in 2021. It closed at 15,990.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was a laggard, slipping 0.1 per cent to 38,749 a day after it set a record.

Wall Street's rally has been fuelled by hopes that cooling inflation will lead the Federal Reserve to dial down the pressure by cutting interest rates.

Big Tech stocks did most of the market's heavy lifting on Friday, as they've been doing for more than a year, in part on mania around artificial-intelligence technology. Nvidia, Microsoft and Amazon were the three strongest forces lifting the S and P 500 after each rose by at least 1.6 per cent.

Cloudflare was the latest company to soar after reporting stronger profit than analysts expected for its latest quarter. The cloud-services company jumped 19.5 per cent after it said it signed both its largest new customer and its largest renewal ever, despite an overall economic environment that “remains challenging to predict”.

Profits have mostly been better than expected for the big companies in the S and P 500 this reporting season, which is roughly two-thirds finished. That has burnished optimism on Wall Street, but contrarians say it may have gone too far and carried stocks to too-expensive heights.

Traders are flowing into some riskier investments at a quick enough pace that a contrarian measure kept by Bank of America is leaning more toward “sell” now than “buy,” though it's not at convincing levels. The measure tracks how much fear and greed are in the market, and it suggested buying in October when fear was at a convincing high.

In other trading on Monday, US benchmark crude oil lost 33 cents to USD 76.51 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 62 cents on Friday.

Brent crude, the international standard, lost 33 cents to USD 81.86 per barrel.

The US dollar fell to 149.13 Japanese yen from 149.28 yen. The euro rose to USD1.0797 from USD1.0784.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)