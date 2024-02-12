Left Menu

Centre receives Rs 1,863 crore from GAIL as dividend

A dividend is a reward companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatorily, from a portion of their earnings.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 21:18 IST
GAIL India Ltd (Image: X/@SecyDIPAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has received about Rs 1,863 crore from GAIL (India) Ltd as a dividend tranche, the secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management posted on its X handle on Monday. GAIL was incorporated in the year 1984 and it is engaged in the business of oil refining and marketing.

"Government has received about Rs 1863 crore from GAIL (India ) Ltd as dividend tranche," the X post read. Separately, the government received about Rs 34 crore from National Seeds Corporation Ltd (NSC) as a dividend tranche.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

