PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2024 06:47 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 06:47 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 13

Headlines

- Michael Gove lays out plans to boost housebuilding on used land in England - Labour drops support for by-election candidate after Israel-Hamas claims

- Bank of England's Andrew Bailey sees signs of 'somewhat stronger' UK growth - Carrier HMS Prince of Wales makes delayed departure for Nato exercise

Overview - British levelling up secretary Micheal Gove on Tuesday said his department would consult on proposals aimed at making it easier to get permission to build on previously developed sites in England's 20 largest cities if local authorities are falling short on housing delivery.

- The UK Labour party on Monday evening withdrew support for its candidate in an upcoming parliamentary by-election after he claimed Israel had allowed Hamas to attack the Jewish state on October 7. - The Bank of England is seeing signs of an "upturn" in the economy, its governor said on Monday, as he played down the significance of upcoming data some analysts say will show the UK was in a technical recession at the end of last year.

- British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales left Portsmouth on Monday's high tide to join a major Nato military exercise, a day after postponing its scheduled departure. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

