Union Minister Narayan Rane to inaugurate MSME technology centers

The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) is set to mark a milestone with the inauguration of multiple Technology Centers, Extension Centers, and Development and Facilitation Offices across the country. According to a press release by the Ministry, the Union Minister for MSME, Narayan Rane, will lead the inauguration ceremony scheduled on Wednesday, accompanied by Rakesh Sachan, Minister of MSME, Khadi, Village Industries, Sericulture Industries, Handloom, and Textile, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Minister Rane will inaugurate three Technology Centres at Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) and Imphal (Manipur). He will also remotely inaugurate two Extension Centres at Karimnagar and Bhavanipatna (Odisha). Development and Facilitation Office of DC (MSME) at Dehradun (Uttarakhand) and the Development and Facilitation Office (Nucleus Centre) at Ladakh are also being remotely inaugurated on this occasion, read the press release.

An exhibition showcasing the diverse array of products manufactured by MSMEs under various sectors will accompany the inauguration ceremony. Special stalls featuring One District One Product (ODOP) offerings from different districts of Uttar Pradesh, as well as displays by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and COIR Board, will be featured prominently, read the press release.

Additionally, dedicated spaces for incubators, women entrepreneurs, and SC/ST entrepreneurs will provide a platform for showcasing their innovations and contributions to the MSME ecosystem. Notably, 100 women entrepreneurs will receive toolkits under the ODOP scheme, further empowering them to excel in their respective fields, read the press release.

The ceremony will also spotlight the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, a comprehensive initiative launched by the Prime Minister to provide holistic support to artisans and craftspeople across 18 trades. With over 4,10,464 successful applications registered under the scheme, an Experience Centre showcasing the trades covered will be established at the exhibition to raise awareness and promote participation in the scheme.

The inauguration of MSME Technology Centers, Extension Centers, and Development and Facilitation Offices underscores the government's steadfast commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive growth across diverse regions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)