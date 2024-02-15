Left Menu

London stocks rise as shrinking economy fuels rate-cut hopes

Close Brothers Group dropped 12.0%, as the lender said it would not pay dividends for the current financial year. RELX added 2.4% after the information-and-analytics group said it expected to see another strong performance this year, as it reported 13% growth in adjusted operating profit.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 13:50 IST
London stocks rise as shrinking economy fuels rate-cut hopes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

UK equities gained on Thursday, buoyed by a fall in yield on government bonds after latest economic data showed the British economy was in recession, building the case for the Bank of England to ease its monetary policy.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.5%, as of 0810 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index was up 0.3%. Data showed Britain's economy entered a recession in the second half of 2023, after it shrank by a worse-than-expected 0.3% in the three months to December, and it also contracted by 0.1% between July and September.

Shares were also supported by a fall in yield on the 10-year UK gilts after the data, last standing at 3.993%. Money markets raised their bets of an interest rate cut from the BoE, now pricing in about 78 basis points (bps) of cuts this year, compared with about 70 bps before the data.

The data follows the softer-than-expected domestic inflation print on Wednesday that bolstered hopes of an early rate cut and caused the stock indexes to close higher. Close Brothers Group dropped 12.0%, as the lender said it would not pay dividends for the current financial year.

RELX added 2.4% after the information-and-analytics group said it expected to see another strong performance this year, as it reported 13% growth in adjusted operating profit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024